Dharmanagar, April 15: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Tripura's Dharmanagar on Saturday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 7: 37 am at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake occurred at 41 km from Dharmanagar in Tripura. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Jolts Alaska's Cantwell.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 15-04-2023, 07:37:46 IST, Lat: 24.53 & Long: 92.53, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 41km ENE of Dharmanagar, Tripura," the NCS stated in a tweet. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Kargil.

Earlier on April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occured in Bihar's Araria at 5: 35 am. On April 12, another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 also struck 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri in at 5: 35 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

