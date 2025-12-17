Agartala, December 17: At least three people were killed and four others injured after a brick kiln chimney collapsed on workers in Tripura on Wednesday, officials said. A district administration official said that the tragic incident happened at Kamalpur in northern Tripura’s Dhalai district when the brick kiln was in operation. Soon after the incident, personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with residents, recovered the bodies of the deceased and rescued the injured, who were taken to nearby hospitals.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. In a post on his X account, the Chief Minister said: “It is learned that the chimney of ABC Brick Industry at Kamalpur suddenly collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of three persons and injuries to four others. SDRF and police teams are on the spot, carrying out rescue and relief operations.” “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Saha said. The three deceased were identified as Subal Debnath (55), Pinku Shil (37), both residents of Tripura and Anil Gautam (49), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Of the four injured, two are residents of Jharkhand. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 Student Collapses in Classroom After Suffering Heart Attack in Ramachandrapuram, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Three of the four injured have been later shifted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala for better medical treatment. The owner of the brick kiln, Souvik Paul, and his Manager were detained by the Police and are now under the Kamalpur Police Station. Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Mihir Lal Das and local BJP MLA Manoj Kanti Deb went to the area and supervised the rescue operations. Morocco Building Collapse: 19 Dead After 2 Adjacent 4-Storey Buildings Collapse in Fes City, Videos of Debris Surface.

Meanwhile, the body of a 19-year-old student was recovered from the Manu River in northern Tripura’s Unakoti district on Wednesday by personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services. Police said that four youths had gone to the Manu River on Tuesday for bathing. When they were unable to save themselves, residents rescued three youths, while the student, who later died, could not be traced on Tuesday.

