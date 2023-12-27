Agartala, Dec 27 (PTI) Union minister Pratima Bhoumik on Wednesday urged people to visit the 'Modi's guarantee vehicle' (information, education and communications van) to get themselves enrolled for welfare schemes.

Forms of all welfare schemes are available in the vans, which will visit people's doorsteps till January 25, the Union minister for social empowerment and social justice said.

Also Read | Fake Loan Cases: Central government Asks social media, online Platforms Not to Carry Ads of Fraudulent Loan Apps; Seeks Swift Removal of Such Apps.

"If you haven't got the benefits, go and enroll your name for the scheme you want", she said at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

"Don't worry if you miss the van. A system will be operational in each block till January 25 where you can go and enroll yourself for various schemes", she said.

Also Read | Those Who Failed To Do Justice With 1984 Riots Victims Talking About 'Nyay': Anurag Thakur on Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra.

Asserting that the prime minister wants people to get VIP treatment, the minister claimed all steps have been taken to ensure that benefits reach people.

She said in the last two days, as many as 8,000 families got enrolled under Ayushman Bharat, a health insurance scheme, and 9,000 families have got cooking gas connections over the past couple days in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)