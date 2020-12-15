Khowai, December 15: Police have arrested two persons and seized ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in Teliamura area of Khowai district. The seizure and arrest were made on Monday.

Teliamura DSP (Traffic) Sona Charan Jamatia said, "The contraband was being transported to Assam from Agartala".

