Fake News of PM Narendra Modi Visiting Mukesh Ambani's Newborn Grandson Amid Farmers' Protest Shared on Social Media, Fact-Check Reveals Truth Behind Pic Going Viral

New Delhi, December 14: A fake news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the newborn grandson of industrialist Mukesh Ambani went viral on social media. Those spreading the misinformation attacked the PM for visiting Ambani on the birth of his grandchild, at a time when farmers are protesting since the past fortnight at Delhi's borders. Mukesh And Nita Ambani Become Grandparents as Shloka Mehta, Wife of Akash Ambani, Gives Birth to Baby Boy.

Those sharing the rumour on social media claimed that the Prime Minister has the time to visit Ambani, but has "no time to visit the food-providers" who are "sitting in the cold for last 17 days". The message, along with a dated image of Modi meeting Ambani and his wife at a hospital was shared several times on Twitter and Facebook.

On back-searching the image used above, one would be redirected to news articles of 2014, when Modi inaugurated the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The image is a mirrored version of one of the images that was clicked during the inauguration. In the photo, the same hospital staff were seen, and Ambani, wife Nita Ambani and PM Modi could be seen in the same set of clothes.

Claim : PM Modi visited Mukesh Ambani's newborn grandson amid farmers' protest Conclusion : Fake news, image of 2014, when Modi inaugurated the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, used to spread misinformation. Full of Trash Clean

