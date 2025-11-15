New Delhi, November 15: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai has busted a major drug-smuggling attempt, seizing more than 28 kilograms of high-grade Hydroponic Ganja worth an estimated Rs 10 crore from two women at Chennai International Airport, an official said on Saturday. The interception, based on specific intelligence inputs, took place on November 13, 2025. According to officials, the accused — both Indian nationals — were stopped after their suspicious travel patterns and baggage details prompted closer scrutiny.

A thorough examination of their check-in suitcases led to the recovery of 28.080 kg of premium-quality Hydroponic Ganja, tightly packed and concealed to evade detection. "The narcotic substance was found concealed inside two check-in suitcases, both carried by the arrested passengers," said the NCB in a press note. Investigators have revealed that the duo had procured the contraband from Phuket, Thailand, and were attempting to smuggle it into India for further distribution. Gold Smuggling Bid Foiled at Agartala Airport: Passenger Held at MBB Airport With 7 Gold Biscuits Hidden Inside Rectum.

Early findings suggest that unidentified handlers in Phuket handed over the drug-laden suitcases to the women at the airport, instructing them to deliver the bags in Chennai. NCB sources said one of the arrested women works in the real estate sector and may have been lured into the trade by promises of high profits. The second woman, once employed as a housemaid in Dubai, now lives in Chennai and occasionally takes minor roles in the Tamil film industry. Officials are probing whether the contraband was meant for individuals connected with Kollywood, as preliminary inputs point towards possible links. Cocaine Smuggling Bid Foiled at Mumbai Airport: Woman Held With INR 47 Crore Cocaine in Coffee Packets.

The agency has launched a deeper investigation to trace the network’s backward linkages in Thailand and forward linkages in India, aiming to identify suppliers, financiers, and intended recipients. Officers said efforts are underway to dismantle the entire syndicate. "Early investigation also suggests that the seized contraband was intended for distribution within Chennai, including to individuals possibly associated with the Kollywood film industry," the NCB said. "Further investigation is underway to identify the full network involved, including suppliers, financiers, and intended recipients of the contraband, " it added. Both women have been arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

