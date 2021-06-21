Agartala, Jun 21 (PTI) Major political parties of Tripuracondemned the lynching incident in which three persons were killed on suspicion of cattle theft in Khowai district in the early hours of Sunday.

The parties described the act as "inhuman" and demanded proper compensation to the next of kin of the victims.

Three suspected cattle lifters were beaten to death at two locations at North Maharanipur village and Mungiakami village - by a mob.

The police said that an investigation is on and no one was arrested so far.

"This is inhuman, against law and against civilization. We condemn the incident. If those three were accused of theft, they should have been handed over to the police," Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M), said.

He requested Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to conduct a high level inquiry into the incident and identify the culprits.

"The law should take its own course. No one should not take the law in their hands even if someone is guilty," BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

State Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas demanded that Rs 10 lakh be paid to the next of kin of the deceased as compensation.

"We live in a lawful society and the public murder of the 3 people irrespective of the alleged crime is unacceptable," said Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, chief of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), in a tweet.

"If they were guilty it was the responsibility of the police to arrest them not the mob to lynch them #Tripura," Debbarma tweeted.

The lynching occurred after villagers of Namanjoypara spotted a moving mini-truck carrying five cattle at around 4.30 am. Suspecting that those were stolen from the village, a mob chased the vehicle, managed to stop it near North Maharanipur village and lynched two of the three persons who were in it.

The third person who managed to escape was captured sometime later in nearby Mungiakami and was beaten to death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)