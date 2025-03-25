Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 25 (ANI): Acting on a confidential tip-off, Police arrested two individuals at Agartala Jogendranagar railway station for carrying a large quantity of cannabis, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rupesh Kumar Yadav and Pushpa Devi, both residents of Bihar.

The suspects were found with three pieces of luggage, which, upon inspection, contained eight packets of cannabis weighing a total of 36 kilograms. The estimated market value of the seized drugs is approximately four lakh rupees. Additionally, authorities recovered three thousand rupees in cash and two mobile phones from their possession, SDPO (Sadar) Debaprasad Roy told ANI.

The duo was taken into custody and brought to the East Police Station, where a case has been registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Officials have placed them under remand for further interrogation to uncover possible links to a larger drug network, their intended destination, and other accomplices involved in the operation.

On Tuesday, SDPO Debaprasad Deb of the East Police Station provided further details, stating that the market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around three lakh rupees. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are working to trace the origins and network behind the illegal drug trade.

"During interrogation, we will question them regarding their involvement, identify others connected to this operation, and determine their purpose, intended destination, and other crucial details," he added.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on drug-related activities in the region and have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help curb the spread of narcotics. (ANI)

