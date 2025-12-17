East Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps organised the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive from December 11 to 15 in East Sikkim.

According to the Defence PRO, the event was a civil-military initiative conducted in partnership with Super Car Route and the Government of Sikkim, aimed at promoting responsible tourism, showcasing India's border heritage, and strengthening bonds between citizens and the Armed Forces.

The Defence PRO said the event was flagged off by Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, General Commanding Officer of the Trishakti Corps, at Sukna.

According to Defence PRO, a convoy of 17 supercars from Mumbai then travelled along the historic Sikkim Silk Route, passing through Gangtok, Nathu La and Zuluk. This route highlighted the natural beauty of the Eastern Himalayas and the strategic importance of high-altitude border areas. Participants paid tribute to Indian soldiers who defended the nation during the Cho La and Nathu La engagements.

A key highlight of the initiative was the inauguration of the Cho La Prerna Sthal on December 14, which was opened to tourists.

The complex includes the Cho La War Memorial, an audio-visual room, and a gazebo overlooking Cho La Lake. These facilities help citizens understand and connect with the sacrifices made by the soldiers and the daily challenges they face in this harsh terrain. Further, improved tourist infrastructure and increased tourist footprints strengthen national presence and responsible engagement in the region.

The inauguration ceremony at Cho La was attended by Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, and Justice Biswanath Somadder, Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, along with senior civil and military officials.

The initiative successfully combined adventure, national pride and military history while promoting responsible tourism and local engagement.

