Thoothukudi, December 17: Police have arrested three individuals, including two minors, in connection with an incident where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband after he was assaulted near Srivaikundam in Tamil Nadu. According to a statement, a private hollow block manufacturing unit operates in the Arasarkulam area under Srivaikundam taluk in Thoothukudi district. A labour contractor from Assam working in Tirunelveli district had taken a commission from the unit's owner and employed a 24-year-old woman from Assam along with her husband.

However, due to inadequate basic facilities and low wages, they decided to quit their jobs. Following this, they left the place and planned to head to Kerala in search of work. On the day of the incident, the couple was travelling from Arasarkulam toward Tirunelveli in an auto-rickshaw. The contractor learned about this and immediately called the couple to threaten them into continuing to work there. Shocked by this, the couple was stunned and unsure what to do. Meanwhile, he had learned the route of the auto and arrived at the location on a motorcycle along with two boys, ages 16 and 14, waiting to ambush. Krishnagiri Shocker: Woman Kills 5-Month-Old Baby for Lesbian Partner in Tamil Nadu; Both Arrested After Police Find Intimate Photos and Videos of Same-Sex Couple on Phone.

The three intercepted the auto and told the auto driver that the two passengers had stolen money from the factory. Claiming a need for negotiation, the three forced the couple to a nearby forested area. Suddenly, the three began to assault the husband mercilessly. They are also accused of gang-raping the young woman. Afterwards, the three dumped the couple back on the roadside and fled on the motorcycle. Shocked and injured, the woman was disturbed and left the scene with her husband in an auto and was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, where she received intensive care.

Based on her complaint, Srivaikundam All Women Police registered a case and began an investigation. Police searched for the fleeing contractor and the two minors. On Monday morning, they conducted a sudden raid and arrested all three. Intensive interrogation is ongoing. Following the case registration, the two minors were sent to the Child Welfare Home in Tirunelveli, while the main accused, was remanded to Perurani Prison in Thoothukudi district. Coimbatore Shocker: Man Kills Wife at Women’s Hostel in Tamil Nadu, Shares Selfie With Body on WhatsApp.

The crime occurred across the Thoothukudi district border, in the Tirunelveli district's boundary area. To prevent the accused from escaping, the Thoothukudi District Superintendent of Police. Albert John. IPS intensified the investigation and ordered swift arrests upon receiving the information, as stated by the Public Relations Officer at the Thoothukudi District Police Superintendent's office.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.