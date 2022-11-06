Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The ruling TRS in Telangana won the high-voltage Munugode assembly constituency bypoll on Sunday, the State Election Commission said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Plans To Stop Chinese Spy Ship Yuan Wang-6 From Entering India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in a keenly-fought contest.

Also Read | Adampur By-Election Result 2022: Defeated Congress Candidate Jai Prakash’s Car Pelted with Stones, Bottles in Hisar.

The election certificate was handed over to the winning candidate, according to the State Election Commission.

"Thanks to the people of Munugodu for reposing faith in TRS party & Hon'ble CM KCR's leadership. As promised, will adopt the constituency and work towards expeditious progress of pending works," state minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son K T Rama Rao tweeted.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from his post and the party. He joined the BJP and sought re-election in the bypoll.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)