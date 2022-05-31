Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the TRS government in Telangana has not built double bed room houses for poor as it had promised.

He said the Centre had built some four crore houses across the country while in Telangana, houses have not been built for the poor as promised though eight years have passed and added that the centre was ready to give its share.

"The Centre has built approximately four crore houses across the country. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, 20 lakh houses have been built. In Telangana, the government said we will build double bedroom houses only and not any 'dabba' houses. Eight years have passed. Houses have not been built for the poor so far. I urge the state government, the Centre is ready to give its share regardless of the number of houses you build. Even if you build 50 lakh houses," the Minister said.

He was speaking at the Research Farm of CRIDA (Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture) here where he attended the Nationwide Interaction programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with farmers and other beneficiaries (in virtual mode).

Reddy, who spoke at length on the numerous welfare schemes of the NDA government, said food grains' production in the country grew at a record level and that agriculture exports are also growing.

Organic farming is being promoted and agriculture tools are being provided to farmers on a large scale. The MSP for paddy and wheat has been increased substantially, he said.

Paddy procurement from Telangana has also been increased heavily, he added.

