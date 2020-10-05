Bethesda, October 5: President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside. The president's visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted a video on social media.

“It's been a very interesting journey," Trump said in the video. "I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is a real school. This isn't the let's read the books school. And I get it, and I understand it. And it's a very interesting thing.” Donald Trump Says He 'Learned a Lot' About COVID-19 by Going to 'Real School' And Not the 'Read the Book School'; US President Shares Video.

He Thanked the Fans and Supporters Who were Outside His Hospital

I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020

Here's the Video:

#WATCH | US: President Donald Trump waves at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/p5Fp48C9RB — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump's doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

