Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, a day before the World Turtle Day, said it is moving forward with turtle conservation through three centres at Kukrail, Sarnath and Chambal.

In recognition of the ecological and cultural importance of turtles, especially as the revered Kurma Avatar in Indian tradition, the Yogi Adityanath government has intensified its conservation efforts, an official statement said.

"Under this initiative, turtles rescued from illegal trafficking in other states are being relocated and protected in Uttar Pradesh. Several conservation centres have been established, including those in Kukrail, Sarnath and Chambal along with a dedicated Turtle Sanctuary near Prayagraj. These centres serve as safe habitats and breeding grounds for various turtle species," the statement said.

"Of the 30 turtle species found in India, 15 can be seen in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state's Forest Department, under the Chief Minister's leadership, remains fully committed to protecting these ancient reptiles.

"Species like Katahwa, Morpankhi, Saal and Sundari are playing an essential role in keeping water bodies clean and ecologically balanced amidst growing pollution concerns," it said.

The Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh has taken several steps to stop the extinction of turtles and to prevent their illegal trade, the government said.

"Turtles caught in different states of north India have been brought back and rehabilitated in Uttar Pradesh. These efforts are ongoing. The state is moving forward with turtle conservation through three centres -- Kukrail, Sarnath and Chambal," it added.

Under the Namami Gange projects, work has also begun to identify and protect turtles and their natural habitats. A turtle sanctuary has been set up near Prayagraj, it said.

Prayagraj DFO Arvind Yadav informed that the sanctuary was established in 2020. It covers a 30-kilometre area and stretches across three districts, starting from Kothari Meja in Prayagraj, passing through Mirzapur and Bhadohi, and reaching up to Uparwar.

The species found in Uttar Pradesh include Brahmani, Pacheda, Kori Pacheda, Kalitoh, Kala Kacchua, Haldi Baath Kacchua, Saal Kacchua Tilakdhari, Dhor Kacchua, Bhootkatha Kacchua, Pahadi Trikutki Kacchua, Sundari Kacchua, Morpankhi Kacchua, Katahwa Litherhwa, Syontar Fighter, Parvati Kacchua and others.

UP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri said under the guidance of the state government, the Forest and Wildlife Department is continuously working for turtle conservation.

"While turtles are being protected through three centres in the state, efforts are also being made to stop their trade. Turtles caught in other states are also being brought to Uttar Pradesh and rehabilitated," Vemuri added.

