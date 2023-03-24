Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Virar Police have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 20-year-old woman in Palghar's Virar, police said.

The accused were produced in court which sent them to police custody till March 27, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the hills near Jivdani Temple in the Virar area of Palghar.

The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Rajesh Soni and Yash Laxman Shinde, both residents of Virar and allegedly drug addicts, said Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector, Virar police station.

The police said the woman with her boyfriend went for a walk on the hills adjacent to the Jivdani Temple in the Virar area of Palghar.

Two men -- Dheeraj Rajesh Soni and Yash Laxman Shinde -- who were present on the spot took photographs of the couple and blackmailed them.

However, when the man protested, both the accused thrashed him and tore his clothes. And took the woman to a place and gang-raped her, police said.

The boyfriend of the woman came down from the hill after being thrashed by the accused. When local people saw the man they informed the police.

Virar Police arrived on the spot, and the young man gave detailed information about the incident to the police. The police started a search operation on the hill and both accused were arrested in just two hours, police informed.

Police produced both the accused in the court which sent them to police custody till March 27, Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector, Virar police station said. (ANI)

