Faridabad (Haryana), May 6 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Tuesday for kidnapping a Class 10 student and raping her in a moving car here, a police official said.

The accused were identified as Intezar and his accomplice Vikas, residents of Chandpur village in Haryana's Faridabad, he said.

Also Read | Obulapuram Mining Case: Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment in Illegal Mining Case.

Furnishing details of the case, Ballabgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Walia said the 15-year-old girl on her way to school was forcibly pulled into a car by the accused at Tigaon area. The main accused, Intezar, raped her twice inside the moving car by threatening to kill her. Both the accused then pushed her out of the car near their village and sped away.

After receiving a complaint, Tigaon Police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.

Also Read | Blackouts Likely Tomorrow, May 07, During Civil Defence Mock Drills? Crash Blackout Measures To Be Tested As India Carries Out Nationwide Security Drill, Here’s What Will Happen.

"A joint team of Tigaon Police and Crime Branch Sector 65 arrested the accused on Tuesday after identifying them based on CCTV footage and secret information. The accused have confessed to the crime," DCP Walia said.

Police have recovered a Hyundai Accent car used in the crime and the accused are being questioned, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)