Mumbai, May 6: Blackouts are likely to take place across the country on Wednesday, May 7, during civil defence mock drills. On Monday, May 5, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday. The nationwide mock drill was announced to strengthen civil defence preparedness in the event of a hostile attack. The Civil Defence Mock Drills direction comes amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Of the several measures under the mock drills, the Home Ministry has asked states to ensure the implementation of crash blackout procedures.

What Is Crash Blackout?

One measure that will be undertaken during the national security drill (civil defence mock drills) on Wednesday is a "crash blackout." In simple terms, a crash blackout is the complete shutdown of lights and visible infrastructure during an emergency to reduce the visibility of targets during air raids. During blackouts, lights and essential infrastructure are completely shut down when enemy planes conduct air raids. Blackouts are usually implemented when one country's planes attack another country. Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

Blackouts aim to minimise casualties and damage during air raids and safeguard citizens and infrastructures when there are sudden raids. The 2003 document titled "General Principles of Civil Defence in India" shared details on how blackouts should be implemented. The document also stated that blackouts have a strategic purpose: to disorient enemy pilots and reduce their chances of successful aerial attacks.

Implementation of Blackouts

During the civil defence mock drills, lights will be restricted gradually, beginning with street lights, factories, and vehicle lights. The 2003 document also states that illuminated advertisements will be prohibited in the vulnerable areas, which can be targeted by enemy planes during air raids. The document further reveals that streetlights should be dimmed to the equivalent of a 25-watt bulb from 20 feet during blackouts. During the crash blackout, lights used for decoration or advertisement will also not be allowed outside any building. School Holiday on May 07? Are Schools Open or Shut Tomorrow in View of Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills?

In addition to blackouts, other objectives of the civil defence mock drills include operationalising air raid warning sirens, training civilians and students on protective civil defence protocols, and radio communication links with the IAF.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).