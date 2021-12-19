Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons with Ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, worth Rs 1 crore on Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, informed local police on Saturday.

"Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sushant Behera (32), a property agent from Cuttack district of Odisha and Manoj Sharma (40), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday evening," said a police official.

Also Read | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Condemns Sacrilege Attempt of Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

A case has been registered against both the people at Kasarvadavali police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ambergris or whale vomit is used in making perfumes. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab: Man Beaten to Death After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)