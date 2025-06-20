Mainpuri (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Two brothers died and their cousin was critically injured after a vehicle collided head-on with their motorcycle on Sirsaganj-Karhal road in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, police said on Friday.

Inspector Maharaj Singh of Karhal Police Station told PTI that on Thursday evening Firozabad residents Akash (24), his brother Rahul (18) and their cousin Laxmi (20) were on their way to Karhal on a motorcycle.

Near the Baghera bridge, a speeding Bolero jeep coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their bike, he said.

All three sustained serious injuries. Passersby informed police, and the injured were taken to Karhal hospital, where Akash was declared brought dead, he said.

Rahul and Laxmi were referred to Safai Hospital, where Rahul died during treatment while Laxmi remains in critical condition, the police official said.

The jeep driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Police have seized the vehicle and are working to identify its owner and driver, he said.

An FIR has been registered by Ranvir Singh, father of the deceased brothers, at Karhal Police Station against the unknown driver and owner of the jeep, the inspector added.

