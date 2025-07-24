Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Two car wash workers were injured when two men allegedly attacking them with swords after a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday in Wagle Estate area, showing two men brandishing swords and chasing a group has gone viral on social media, sparking an outrage.

Also Read | Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar's Official Residence? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says 'Don't Fall for Misinformation'.

The two accused were arrested on Wednesday, an official from Wagle Estate police station said.

The incident occurred when a 24-year-old man, who works at a car washing centre, was sitting with a group of persons.

Also Read | 'A Ceasefire Must Be Established': India Backs Immediate Ceasefire and Aid Push in Gaza, Calls for Release of Hostages at UNSC.

Around that time, the two accused approached the group and asked one of its members to move a vehicle parked nearby.

When the group members did not comply with the request, the two accused, who were armed with swords, allegedly attacked two of them, the official said.

"Two members of the group sustained injuries during the assault," the official said.

The attackers had arrived with an intent to intimidate and were seen threatening others in the vicinity as well, eyewitnesses claimed.

Some passersby and local shopkeepers alerted the police control room.

The police arrested the accused, both aged 30, and booked them on charges of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, adding the incident's video clip was authentic and part of the evidence in the case.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment and reported to be out of danger, the police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)