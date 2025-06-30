Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) Two persons have been killed after a pickup truck skidded into a deep gorge in a village here, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Prem Chand (40), son of Bheem Ram, and Dinesh (36), son of the late Tej Ram -- both residents of Gaderi village in Sunni tehsil.

According to police, the accident occurred late on Sunday night near Jalog village in Sunni tehsil of Shimla district. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the truck to plunge into the gorge, killing him and the other inhabitant on the spot.

The truck (HP 63 C 0807) was spotted on Monday morning by local residents, who alerted the police. A police team, which arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

