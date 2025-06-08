Pune, Jun 8 (PTI) Two persons drowned in the backwaters of a dam in Maharastra's Pune district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, which sees heavy footfall of tourists and picnickers.

An official said that the victims, M. Jamal and Sahil Ashraf Ali Shaikh, both natives of Uttar Pradesh working in Pimpri Chinchwad, had gone to the dam for a picnic with their friends.

"The duo went to the backwaters of the dam where the safety wire was broken, and people were prohibited. They got trapped in the current and drowned. Police and a local rescue team retrieved the bodies," he said.

