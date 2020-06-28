Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday after 4.5 kg of poppy straw was seized from their possession here, police said.

A police party intercepted a truck near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and recovered the contraband substance from a special cabin created near the diesel tank of the vehicle, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Assam: Flood Water Enters Residential Areas and Houses in Dibrugarh: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

He said driver Baljit Singh and his helper Khem Raj, both residents of Kathua district, were arrested and a case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them.

Meanwhile, another suspected drug peddler Kartar Singh of Katra was arrested along with a large quantity of banned drugs including 570 capsules of tramadol and 2,080 tablets of etizolam during checking of his two-wheeler at Ambika Chowk in Reasi district.

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case to be Probed by CBI, Will Seek Permission From Madras HC: CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

He was also booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)