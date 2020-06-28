Chennai, June 28: The death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday. Permission would be sought from the Madras High Court on Tuesday to hand over the probe to the central agency, Palaniswami said.

"We will seek permission from the Madurai bench of Madras High Court to transfer the Tuticorin custodial death case to Central Bureau of Investigation in the next hearing on 30th June," the CM was reported as saying. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Tuticorin Custodial Death Sparks Anger in Tamil Nadu, Netizens Demand Justice For Slain Father-Son Duo.

The Chief Minister's decision to call for CBI probe comes amid mounting pressure from the Opposition, which has been seeking an impartial inquiry into the matter. Strictest action has been demanded by the civil society against the policemen involved in the custodial deaths, as well as the district magistrate who reportedly allowed the cops to keep them under custody.

The deceased, identified as 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son J Bennic, were taken into custody on June 19 from Sathankulam after they allegedly opened their mobile shop for five minutes beyond the permissible hours.

The two of them were brutally assaulted inside the prison by the cops. After their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to the hospital. Jayaraj died of his injuries on June 22, whereas, Bennic succumbed to death on June 23.

The custodial deaths sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, with netizens and celebs joining hands to call for justice using #JusticeForJayarajandFennix on Twitter.

The AIADMK and DMK granted an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved family, whereas, a compensation of Rs 20 lakh was announced by the state government.

