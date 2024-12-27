New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Two men from the Philippines, who had ingested 156 cocaine-filled capsules, were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Friday.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Bangkok via Addis Ababa on December 13.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: South Central Railway To Run 16 Special Trains for Devotees, Check Details and Train Routes Here.

During the investigation, the two passengers admitted to having ingested 156 cocaine-filled capsules worth over Rs 17 crore, it said.

One of the passengers "ejected 35 capsules in the toilet of the preventive room of the arrival hall of terminal 3, IGI airport". The passenger was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital where he "eased out 31 oval-shaped capsules during his stay", said the statement issued by the customs.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Baramulla, No Injuries or Casualties Reported.

A total of 66 capsules were ejected by this passenger. When these capsules were cut open, white colour powder or granules were found positive for narcotics and suspected to be cocaine weighing 503 grams, it said.

Another passenger ejected 77 capsules at the airport's customs room. He was also taken to Safdarjung Hospital where he eased out 13 capsules, another statement issued by the customs said.

A total of 90 capsules containing 676 grams of cocaine were recovered, it said, adding that the seized narcotic was worth Rs 10.14 crore in this case.

Both passengers were arrested and further investigation is underway, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)