Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 09:06 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres in Baramulla, it said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Pays Homage to Veteran Congress Leader and Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Calls Him Her Friend, Philosopher and Guide.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 27/12/2024 21:06:59 IST, Lat: 34.26 N, Long: 74.44 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir," National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife and Son to Death in Gujarat’s Sarthana, Attacks Parents With Knife Before Slitting His Throat and Wrists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)