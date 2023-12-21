Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, Rajasthan has reported two fresh cases, according to the Additional Director of Health, Ravi Prakash Sharma.

Two COVID-19-positive were found respectively in Sawai Man Singh Hospital and JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur.

Both the patients came to Jaipur from other districts for treatment. One patient is said to be from Bharatpur and the other from Jhunjhunu, the Additional Director of Health confirmed.

Earlier, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul asked fellow citizens not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant JN.1 and assured them that the Centre was taking the necessary precautions to combat it.

Speaking to the media, Dr VK Paul said that the new variant does not cause serious illness and the 16 deaths that have been reported in the last week were people with serious comorbidities.

"We must remember that COVID-19 has not gone till now, and the people need to be a little vigilant. The government needs to be prepared for everything and hence, the government is continuously focusing on the sequencing and surveillance work," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in five states--Kerala, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka--Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with top officials and chief health secretaries.

"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. There is no room for politics when it comes to public health. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," he said.

Mandaviya assured full central support to the states affected by the recent upsurge in COVID cases, saying they were working with a 'whole of government' approach. He suggested that healthcare officials in the affected states conduct mock drills in hospitals every three months to ensure preparedness to tackle the upsurge in COVID cases.

"We need to be on alert but there is no need to panic. It is important to hold mock drills to ensure the preparedness of hospitals, increased surveillance and effective communication with people. We should hold mock drills in all hospitals once every three months. I assure the support of the Centre to all the states," he added.

The total number of active COVID cases in the country is currently at 2,311, with the total number of fatalities reported since the arrival of the pandemic in India at 5,33,321, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

