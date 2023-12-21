Mumbai, December 21: A city-based autorickshaw driver was on Wednesday, December 20, awarded 14 years in jail for raping his 19-year-old daughter in 2019. The accused, who is the father of the victim reportedly raped his daughter multiple times in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused. The accused has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment.

The alleged incident took place in 2019 when the victim was in Class 12 and living with the accused and her mother, reports Hindustan Times. Nearly 10 years ago, the accused's elder brother passed away, following which he married his brother's wife to take care of his deceased brother's family along with his own family. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes and Assaults 64-Year-Old Woman at His Residence, Arrested.

In the second week of March 2019, the accused touched his daughter inappropriately while she was sleeping at home. The incident took place after the accused returned home at around 3 am. After touching his daughter, the accused raped her and even threatened to kill her mother if she raised her voice or informed anyone about the incident.

In the same month, the accused raped her again, and subsequently in the first week of April when they were alone at home. Fed up over the alleged rape incidents, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother who immediately took her to a police station and lodged a complaint against her husband. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Man From Jammu and Kashmir, Arrested.

During the court's hearing, the accused's advocate Raees Khan said that the father was falsely implicated in the case as he was against the victim's love affair. Khan also said that the survivor was pregnant before she got married which is why she registered a false case against her father.

