India News | Two Fresh Covid Cases in Uttarakhand

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Two fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttarakhand over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 01, 2024 09:34 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Two Fresh Covid Cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Two fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttarakhand over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

A 77-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 at Max Hospital on Saturday and a 72-year-old woman tested positive at Doon Hospital on Sunday, Health Secretary Rajesh Kumar said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates First All-Girls Sainik School in Mathura.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have been infected by the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, he said.

The man, who was undergoing treatment for other ailments at Max Hospital, has been discharged and is under home isolation. He is under the observation of a medical team and his condition is improving, Kumar said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Haryana: Gurugram Reports First Coronavirus Death in Six Months.

The woman who tested positive at Doon Hospital has been shifted to the Covid ward, he said.

Kumar asserted the health department is fully prepared for Covid management and there is no cause for concern.

All district magistrates, chief medical officers and medical superintendents have been asked to remain alert, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Jan 01, 2024 09:34 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Two Fresh Covid Cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Two fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttarakhand over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

A 77-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 at Max Hospital on Saturday and a 72-year-old woman tested positive at Doon Hospital on Sunday, Health Secretary Rajesh Kumar said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurates First All-Girls Sainik School in Mathura.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have been infected by the JN.1 variant of COVID-19, he said.

The man, who was undergoing treatment for other ailments at Max Hospital, has been discharged and is under home isolation. He is under the observation of a medical team and his condition is improving, Kumar said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Haryana: Gurugram Reports First Coronavirus Death in Six Months.

The woman who tested positive at Doon Hospital has been shifted to the Covid ward, he said.

Kumar asserted the health department is fully prepared for Covid management and there is no cause for concern.

All district magistrates, chief medical officers and medical superintendents have been asked to remain alert, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Japan Earthquake
200K+ searches
Nifty 50
200K+ searches
Time
50K+ searches
2024 images
20K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Google Trends Google Trends
Japan Earthquake
200K+ searches
Nifty 50
200K+ searches
Time
50K+ searches
2024 images
20K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma