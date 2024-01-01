COVID-19 Death in Haryana: Gurugram Reports First Coronavirus Death in Six Months

Gurugram, January 1: A 47-year-old woman infected with coronavirus died on Sunday, the first Covid death in the district in about six months, an official said. The woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for six days, was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues, he said. Meanwhile, two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Gurugram on Monday, the health department said. COVID-19 Cases in India Today Update: India Records 636 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Rise to 4,394

Two women, aged 35 and 57, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them recently returned from Mumbai. After their health deteriorated, they got tested for COVID-19 and their results came back positive, it said. COVID 19 Scare: India Records 841 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest in 227 Days As Active Caseload at 4,309

"As both women have mild symptoms, they are in home isolation. A doctor is monitoring their health," an official said.

