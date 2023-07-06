Saharanpur (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Two jail guards were on Thursday suspended for allegedly assaulting and hurling casteist slurs at four men arrested for attacking Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad here, an official said.

The family members of the four accused on Wednesday had met Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada, alleging that the two 'bandi rakshaks' (jail guards) beat up the inmates and abused them, he said.

After that, Senior Jail Superintendent Amita Dubey had asked the deputy jailor to conduct an inquiry, the official said.

On Thursday, the two guards -- Naresh and Karamveer -- were suspended and a departmental inquiry was instituted against them, he said.

Former Saharanpur MLA Shashi Bala Pundir claimed that the jail guards were Dalits, saying their behaviour will create disharmony in the society.

Pundir said he has written to the DG Jail demanding strict action against the guards.

On June 28, Aazad was was injured when assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband.

The police had arrested the attackers -- Vicky, Lavish, Prashant and Vikas -- on July 1 and subsequently sent to jail.

