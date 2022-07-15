Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Two journalists working for local newspapers were allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Kaliyari market area here, police said on Thursday.

"The journalists -- Shyam Sunder Pandey and Laddu Pandey -- working for different newspapers were sitting at a hotel in the market when they were shot at by the motorcycle-borne assailants," SHO Pranav Srivastava said.

Police has formed a team to identify and arrest the assailants.

The injured media persons have been referred to Varanasi for better treatment, they added.

