New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Two men were arrested in the national capital for allegedly supplying illegal arms in Delhi-NCR areas from Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Adil (24) and Mohammad Zuber (34), both residents of Palwal in Haryana, they said.

A total of 19 semi-automatic pistols and one single-shot pistol have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday around 4.15 am from Captain Gaur Marg, opposite Okhla Subzi Mandi.

“Police got a tip-off on Tuesday that Adil would come near Okhla Subzi Mandi between 4 am to 6 am to deliver firearms to Zuber, who will supply them to one of their contacts in Delhi.

“Thereafter, a trap was laid and while Adil was handing over a bag to Zuber, they were both nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused have been involved in supply of illegal firearms for the last five to six years.

Adil said he had procured the recovered firearms from an MP-based gunrunner and travelled to Okhla Subzi Mandi in his vegetable-loaded truck to further supply the firearms to local gangsters in Delhi via Zuber, the DCP said.

They used to supply the arms in various parts of north India, including western UP, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. They have supplied more than 400 pistols in Delhi-NCR in the last four years, Kushwah added.

