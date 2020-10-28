New Delhi, October 28: Union Minister Smriti Irani has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Smriti Irani gave the information about her health condition through a tweet. She also requested all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. Devendra Fadnavis Tests Positive For COVID-19; Former Maharashtra CM is Under Self-Isolation.

Irani tweeted, “It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

Tweet by Smriti Irani:

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

Notably, the union minister is a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development. Last week, BJP's in-charge for Bihar elections devendra Fadnavis also contracted coronavirus.

On Wednesday, India’s coronavirus tally reached 79,90,323 after 43,893 people tested positive. The death toll now stands at 1,20,010. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,10,803 active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,54,028 cases, including 43,463 deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).