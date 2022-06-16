Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Two unidentified militants were on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation on Tuesday in the Mishipora area of Kulgam, following information of ultras in the area, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | MR Shah, Supreme Court Justice, Airlifted to Delhi From Himachal Pradesh After ‘Chest Pain’.

After initial exchange of firing with security forces, militants had managed to move location within the general area of Mishipora, he said.

However, security forces maintained the cordon and continued the search operation which resulted in a fresh firefight on Thursday, leading to the killing of two ultras, the spokesman.

Also Read | Ketaki Chitale Case: Marathi Actress Gets Bail in One Case; Challenges Arrest in Bombay High Court.

The operation is in progress, a police official said.

Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Hangalgund area of neighbouring Anantnag district, the spokesman said.

He said the operation was in progress when reports last came in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)