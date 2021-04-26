Nagpur, Apr 26 (PTI) Two minors were detained for allegedly killing a history-sheeter in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Indrajeet alias Indal Belpardhi (32) was stabbed with sharp-weapons late Sunday night by two teens with whom he had an altercation a few days ago, and he died in a hospital a few hours later, an official said.

"The two minors are accused of a murder in 2019 as well. We have detained them and further probe into Sunday's incident is underway," Inspector Kishore Nagrale of Pachpaoli police station said.

