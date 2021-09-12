Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): At least two more persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly gang-raping a woman after intoxicating her by giving drugs in Kozhikode a few days earlier, the police said.

The incident had taken place at a lodge in Chevarambalam in Kozhikode.

Also Read | Maharashtra Gangrape Case: NCPCR Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Minor's Gang-Rape in Pune.

Assistant Police Commissioner N Sudarsan said that two arrested accused has been identified as Shuhaib and Lijas.

He informed two other accused identified as Ajinas and Fahad were arrested earlier in connection with the case. All the accused hail from Kozhikode district.

Also Read | Reusable Masks' Ability To Filter Viral Particles Is Not Affected by Washing, Drying.

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok, which was banned in India last year.

He invited her to Kozhikode where all the four accused sexually abused her by giving narcotics, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)