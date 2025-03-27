New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): In a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir, two more groups affiliated with Hurriyat Conference-- J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat-- have renounced separatism and expressed their faith in the vision of "new Bharat" being built under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the decision, calling it a reflection of the diminishing influence of separatism in the region.

"Another great news from Kashmir Valley. Two more groups affiliated with the Hurriyat, namely J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal and J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, have discarded separatism and reposed their trust in the new Bharat built by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Under the Modi government, separatism is breathing its last, and the triumph of unity is echoing across Kashmir," Shah said in a post on X.

The move is being seen as a major success for the government's efforts to tackle separatism and restore lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir which has faced cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

Two organisations affiliated to Hurriyat Conference had earlier announced that they are severing ties with the outfit.

J&K People's Movement and the Democratic Political Movement-- had announced severing ties with the separatist outfit on March 25.

Amit Shah had termed the development a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building India into a developed, peaceful and unified country.

"Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations associated with the Hurriyat have announced the severing of all ties with separatism. I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat's unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all. It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat," he had said.

The Home Ministry decided on March 11 to ban two organisations--the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari--for five years over alleged anti-national activities.

Amit Shah told Parliament earlier this week that from 2019 to 2024 , 14 major Hurriyat-linked organisations were banned.

He made the remarks during a discussion on the MHA's functioning in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

Shah criticized previous governments for their "lenient" approach towards terrorism, alleging they avoided strong actions due to fear of losing vote bank.

In contrast, he emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been firmly implemented. (ANI)

