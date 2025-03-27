Mumbai, March 27: Former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale urged the Centre to denotify Aurangzeb's tomb from the list of Monuments of National Importance. In a representation to Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shewale said there has been growing demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Khuldabad, Sambhaji Nagar. "Despite the widespread demand for the removal of the grave, the state government is unable to take any action as the site falls under the jurisdiction of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). As per the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958 (AMASR), the power to delist any such monument rests solely with the Central government," said Shewale. RSS Wades Into Aurangzeb Tomb Controversy, Says ‘Mughal Ruler Doesn’t Fit Indian Ethos, Distorted Narrative Has To Be Fought’.

"Therefore, I earnestly request you to look into this matter and instruct the concerned authorities to denotify Aurangzeb's tomb from the list of Monuments of National Importance. Doing so would be in accordance with the sentiments of the people and would allow for appropriate action to be taken regarding the site," he added. According to Shewale, Aurangzeb was an orthodox Islamic ruler whose rule was marked by historical accounts of religious intolerance and persecution.

"One of the most notable instances of his tyranny was the brutal execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 1689, who was subjected to inhuman torture for 40 days for refusing to convert to Islam. His action left a lasting impact on Indian history, particularly in Maharashtra, where sentiments against his legacy remain strong," he said. "It has come to light through various reports that there is no exact record of when Aurangzeb's tomb was notified as a protected monument by the ASI. However, it is currently recognised as a site of historical and cultural significance and is protected under the AMASR Act," he said, reiterating that in the wake of clamour for the removal of the tomb, it should be de-notified from the list of Monuments of National Importance.

