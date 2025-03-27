The climate protest group that rose to prominence due to a series of high-profile demonstrations has said it is switching tactics. It is 'the end of soup on Van Goghs,' a statement said.Just Stop Oil announced on Thursday that they are ending their campaign of climate protests.

"So, it is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge, and slow marching in the streets," the environmental activist group said in a statement.

Despite its controversial tactics, the group said it was "one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history."

The group said its decision came after the British government made ending new gas and oil projects official policy.

High-profile protests

Founded in February 2022 in the United Kingdom, Just Stop Oil gained prominence through disruptive protests, including blocking roads, halting sports and theater events, and vandalizing art.

In the last few months, its activists have poured liquid latex over a robot at a Tesla store, sprayed orange powder on Stonehenge, and painted over the grave of British naturalist Charles Darwin at London's Westminster Abbey.

Critics have condemned their sometimes-illegal activism methods, which have led to the imprisonment of some activists.

"Just Stop Oil will continue to tell the truth in the courts, speak out for our political prisoners, and call out the UK's oppressive anti-protest laws," the group said.

The group plans one final Just Stop Oil action in Parliament Square next to the British Parliament in April.

After that, they say they will continue their "civil resistance" in a different way.

"We are creating a new strategy to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time," the group said.

