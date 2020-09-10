Muzaffarnagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Two policemen deployed in the security of UP Minister Suresh Rana in Shamli district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Thursday.

The constables, deployed in Thanabhawan town, were admitted to a COVID hospital Wednesday evening, said superintendent of the local government health centre Kanti Prasad.

Meanwhile, the district court in Kairana remained closed after a staffer tested positive for the virus.

