Muzaffarnagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Two policemen deployed in the security of UP Minister Suresh Rana in Shamli district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said Thursday.
The constables, deployed in Thanabhawan town, were admitted to a COVID hospital Wednesday evening, said superintendent of the local government health centre Kanti Prasad.
Meanwhile, the district court in Kairana remained closed after a staffer tested positive for the virus.
