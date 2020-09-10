Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the Galaxy M51 smartphone today in the Indian market. The company will reveal the handset at 12 noon. The smartphone maker has been teasing the device on its official Twitter & Amazon India. The device is listed on the Amazon India website with a 'Notify Me' button that reveals its key specifications. The Galaxy M51 was launched in Germany last week, the India variant might see slightly different specifications than the European model. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Snapdragon 730G SoC & 7,000mAh Battery Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M51 will sport a 6.7-inch super AMOLED plus Infinity-O display.

The immersive 16.95cm (6.7”) sAMOLED Plus, Infinity-O Display of the #SamsungM51 is just too stunning for mean Mo-B to handle. pic.twitter.com/ZAOMOeWqJz — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 9, 2020

Coming to the camera department, the handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera module & the main shooter is teased to be a 64MP lens. The phone will come packed with a 7,000mAh battery with 25W type-C fast charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Galaxy M51 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Galaxy M51 Europe variant runs on Android 10 based One UI operating system & packs 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

The device is expected to come with a 32MP selfie snapper. Apart from this, nothing more is known as of now. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at EUR 360 (approximately Rs 31,700) for the sole 6GB & 128GB variant. So we might expect the price of Galaxy M51 in India to be somewhere around it.

