Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter here at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area on Saturday and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said.

The joint operation, which was launched this morning, is still in progress.

"Operation Hangalmarg, #Pulwama. A Joint Operation was launched today morning at Hangalmarg in Dachigam forest, Pulwama based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Contact was established. Two #Terrorists eliminated. One AK and one M4 were recovered. Joint Operation in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

