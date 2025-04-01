Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) The forest department has rescued two tigers that strayed into fields, killed cattle in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, and released them in the Satpura Tiger Reserve, an official said on Tuesday.

At the request of villagers, forest staffers of Chiklod Range set up cages on Monday and rescued the big cats with the help of the rescue team and veterinarians of Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park and Satpura Tiger Reserve, besides police and local administration.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Teacher Arrested for Blackmailing Student's Father Over Affair, Extorting Rs 4 Lakh With Compromising Photos.

A forest official said the big cats had been roaming on the Bhojpur-Imaliya Road in the forest area adjoining Bhojpur in Raisen district, some 30 km from Bhopal, for a month.

He said the tigers had killed five cattle, and villagers had been terrified because of their movement in the area.

Also Read | International Children’s Book Day 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Inspiring Young Minds Through the Magic of Literature.

The official said the tigers were safely sent to the Satpura Tiger Reserve after a medical check-up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)