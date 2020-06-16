Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Two Women Drown While Bathing in Ditch Filled with Rainwater

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:40 PM IST
Baripada (Odisha), Jun 16 (PTI) Two women of a family drowned while taking bath in a ditch filled with rainwater in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at Makund village in Morada police station area.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

The villagers rescued them and took them to the Betnoti Hospital where doctors declared them dead, said Kuni Besra, inspector in-charge of the Moroda police station.

The women were identified as Jamuna Hembram (55) and Salge Hembram (48).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the bodies to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

