Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): As the trends of municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh shows the lead of YSRCP, General Secretary of the party Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said that the two years of good governance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has resulted in victories in the municipal elections of the state.

"People had faith in Jagan Mohan, and he has delivered to their expectations during his two years reign. That is why the verdict is in favour of his party," Sajjala told the media.

The general secretary denied the allegations of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that the YSRCP has misused its power as the ruling party of the state and lured voters with money and liquor.

Slamming the state Election Commissioner, Sajjala said, "He acted as a TDP worker. He conducted elections at a short notice. However, our party believed in people and our leader's effort for the people in the last two years."

He also accused TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of threatening the voters during the election campaigns

"Jagan Mohan makes a decision in favour of people only," he responded over the victory at Krishna and Guntur districts.

Voting for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was held on March 10. The counting for the same is underway today and trends show the lead of YSRCP at the elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)