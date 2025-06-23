Guwahati, Jun 23 (PTI) United Arab Emirates ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday.

'Had the pleasure to host H.E @aj_alshaali, the Ambassador of UAE to India at Lok Sewa Bhawan today', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

UAE is keen to expand trade, boost connectivity and explore investment opportunities in Assam, Sarma said.

'We had a good discussion on how the North East could accelerate the close collaboration between our nations', he added.

