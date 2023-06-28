Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal Wednesday said the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the country would have an adverse impact on the minority and tribal communities.

The opposition party in Punjab also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for extending its "in-principle" support to the UCC, saying the nod has exposed its "anti-minority face."

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Akali Dal has always opposed the Uniform Civil Code for the entire country and it would submit its reservations on the issue to the 22nd Law Commission as well as in Parliament.

He said the party believed that civil laws in the country were influenced by faith, belief, caste and customs and were different for different religions.

"These should be retained in the interest of safeguarding the social fabric as well as the concept of unity in diversity," said Cheema.

The SAD's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for the implementation of the UCC at an event in Bhopal.

"We must take into account the fact that the constitution makers did not give UCC the status of a fundamental right. It was kept in the concurrent list and is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

"Changing this status is not desirable as it will cause friction in society. Besides minority communities, tribal societies who have their own personal laws will be most affected," Cheema said.

"If any particular personal law is discriminatory it could be amended but forming a UCC for the entire country is not advisable," he added.

The SAD leader also asserted that the 21st Law Commission had also concluded that the UCC was neither feasible nor desirable. "The recommendation was made after due diligence after seeking feedback from the people."

Cheema said a wider deliberation on the matter should have been done before introducing a private member bill on it in the Rajya Sabha.

Attacking the ruling AAP, he said, "AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal promised change in Punjab. But they are now openly supporting an issue which will cause strife in civil society."

