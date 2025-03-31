Bareilly (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would prevent crimes like the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.

He said a provision of the law mandates disclosure of live-in relationships to families.

In May 2022, 25-year-old Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab, who sawed her body into pieces and stored it in a refrigerator for almost three weeks, before disposing of them over several days.

Speaking at an event at Invertis University in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where he was felicitated for implementing the UCC in Uttarakhand, Dhami dedicated the honour to the people of the state.

Holding up a ceremonial mace presented to him, he said the law is a significant step towards empowering women and protecting the rights of children born out of live-in relationships.

Targeting opposition parties, the chief minister accused them of using people only for votes.

Claiming that many Muslim women expressed gratitude to the BJP government after implementation of the UCC, he reiterated his commitment to making Uttarakhand a model state and assured the effective enforcement of the new law.

He said the UCC's impact would not remain confined to Uttarakhand but gradually extend across the country. Comparing it to river Ganga originating from Gangotri and nourishing the entire country, he expressed confidence that the UCC would soon be implemented nationwide.

Clarifying that the UCC is not against any religion or community, he said the law would resolve inheritance disputes and contribute to women's empowerment.

Speaking to media, Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand.

He also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that during the tenures of Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh, the Ram temple could not be built and karsevaks were fired upon.

He emphasised the principle of 'One Nation, One Law' and said the UCC aligns with India's constitutional framework and the development trajectory envisioned under Prime Minister Modi.

Dhami highlighted that several long-awaited reforms, such as the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Ram temple, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the triple talaq ban, have materialised after 2014.

On roadmap for the UCC, Dhami recalled that the BJP had promised its implementation in Uttarakhand during the 2022 assembly elections. Breaking a longstanding trend of alternating governments, people re-elected BJP in the state, enabling the fulfilment of this pledge.

"We do what we promise," he remarked, declaring Uttarakhand as the first state to enact the uniform code for all residents, irrespective of religion or caste.

Asked about being referred to as a 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' (Emperor of Hindu Hearts), Dhami described himself as a simple party worker focused on fulfilling his responsibilities.

Coming from a military family, he said he had witnessed various challenges in life and believed in working for results rather than titles.

Addressing concerns of the critics of UCC, he said those rejecting the Constitution's provisions and governance structures were "anti-system and anti-Constitution elements" who did not respect Dr B R Ambedkar's vision. He reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

On the exclusion of tribal communities and inclusion of Muslims in the UCC, Dhami said the Constitution provides special provisions for tribals due to their unique customs and way of life.

He said Uttarakhand's UCC was formulated after consulting with over 2.36 lakh people, engaging with all political parties, religious organisations and various communities, including tribal representatives.

Acknowledging that legal provisions evolve over time, he pointed out that the Modi government has already simplified numerous laws and repealed outdated ones.

The event was attended by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam and Invertis University Chancellor Parth Gautam.

