Ankara, March 31: Renowned Turkish singer Volkan Konak tragically passed away on Sunday, March 30, after collapsing on stage during a concert in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to Famagusta State Hospital, he was pronounced dead at 12:42 am.

The incident occurred while Volkan Konak was performing with his band, and a video captured the moment he suddenly fell. Emergency services were called, and medics provided first aid before transporting him to the hospital at approximately 12:17 am. The hospital reported that resuscitation efforts lasted 25 minutes but were ultimately unsuccessful. Kevyn Major Howard, Known for ‘Full Metal Jacket,’ Dies at 69 After Respiratory Issues.

Turkish Singer Volkan Konak Dies

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas confirmed Konak's death on social media, honoring him as "the son of the north" and praising his powerful voice and contributions to Turkish music. Konak, known for blending folk and contemporary styles, was a beloved figure in the music industry, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow artists. Kim Sae Ron Found Dead at 24: South Korean Police Confirm ‘Bloodhounds’ Star’s Death As Suicide, Reveal No Note Found at Scene.

Born in Trabzon, Konak gained fame with his 1993 album "Efulim" and was celebrated for his compositions inspired by renowned poets. His work often reflected the cultural heritage of the Black Sea region, and he conducted research on the Chernobyl disaster's impact on the area. Following an autopsy, his body is expected to be returned to Türkiye.

